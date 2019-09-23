Menu
IN COURT: The 45 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
23rd Sep 2019 10:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Denna Beaumont

- Mitchell Edward Jackwitz

- Estelle Louise Collins

- Stephen James Heaton

- Royce Norman James Duckett

- Juren McPherson

- Margaret Anne Connors

- Nicholas Jarrett

- Carey Patrick Jarrett

- Randall Bridgman

- Kristopher James Avard

- Christopher William Gaunt

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Lisa Marie Cummings

- Julius Chowdhury

- Kurt John Wittenberg

- Jay Griffiths

- Robyn Eather

- Thi Law

- Thiey John Carpenter

- Ricky Melia

- Kaley Anne Cummings

- Phillip Stanley Selwood

- Diane Maree Noon

- Ricky William Shaw

- Oliviah Swainston

- Ashley Lee

- Bradley John Mills

- Emily Jade Wallace

- David Hunt

- Jason Rodney Scanes

- Glenn Curtis

- Kerry J Warburton

- Matt Peter Taylor

- Maxwell Albert Jarrett

- Diane Maree Noon

- Alan James Williams

- Shane William Love

- Peter Nathan Heward

- Tracey Madden

- Leyland Douglas Roberts

- Zachariah James Midgley

- David William Scott

- Shaun French

- Christopher Stanley Snelson

