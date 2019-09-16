IN COURT: The 36 people facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Denna Beaumont
- Adam James Garrett
- Vincent Iommazzo
- Faith Taylor
- Danny Charles Graham Rohwer
- Bradley John Fanning
- William Cheers
- William James Meirick
- Byron Dean Lynwood
- Scott Fabian Gonzalez
- Todd Geoffrey Barling
- Jessica Louise Snow
- Michael Henry Sullivan
- Warren John Booth
- David James Eather
- Callum James Barry
- Aaron Mathew Sheppard
- Luke Joseph Gauci
- Corrie Gregory Walsh
- Ian Leslie McLean
- Simon Peter Towler
- Allegra Julia Clements
- Matthew Luigi Joseph L Pasolini
- Solomone Fangupo
- Ashley Lee
- Shauna McVey
- Kasey John Walsh
- Sarbjit Kaur Sidhu
- Gordon Gene Rumbel
- Garry James Wilson
- Wayne Brown
- Jian Xing
- Tiara Rowsell
- Samuel Joel Jones-Mcilvenny
- Thomas Bonser
- Geoffrey Keith Hardaker