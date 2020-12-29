Menu
IN COURT: man accused of bashing dog, choking woman

Janine Watson
29th Dec 2020 10:08 AM
THE man who allegedly bashed a dog and choked a woman who tried to intervene has had his case adjourned.

Ronald Matthew Fuller is facing several charges in relation to the alleged violent public assault outside a fast food restaurant in Bray Street, Coffs Harbour, on Saturday September 26.

Just before 9.30pm the 49-year-old tied up his dog and police allege he struck it in the face and body.

A woman parked nearby approached Fuller after seeing what was going on.

An argument broke out, and police allege he then punched the 58-year-old woman in the face, threw her to the ground, and grabbed hold of her throat.

Witnesses intervened and police allege he released his grip. The pair continued to argue again and Fuller allegedly punched her in the face before walking away.

Police were notified with officers from the Coffs/Clarence District attending.

Following inquiries, Fuller was arrested at a nearby home on Bray Street and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was refused bail and has been behind bars ever since.

Fuller is facing the following charges:

- Commit an act of cruelty upon an anima

- Common assault

- Intentionally choke etc person with recklessness.

The case has been adjourned and listed for mention again in Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 12.

bashed dog coffs clarence police coffs harbour court crime
