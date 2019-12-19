Menu
A Bucca man has also been arrested and charged with a number of offences including assault and malicious damage.
News

IN COURT: Elderly woman over the limit at Park Beach

Janine Watson
19th Dec 2019 5:15 PM
On Monday Coffs-Clarence Police detected a 32-year-old Woolgoolga woman driving north along the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

She was stopped and spoken to. Checks indicated the vehicle was being returned to a local rental vehicle agency.

Inquiries into her drivers licence showed she was unlicensed.

Due to her poor traffic record, she was arrested and charged for being unlicensed.

She was released on bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 20, 2020.

 

Elderly Bellingen woman over the limit

On Sunday, December 8, a 72-year-old Bellingen woman was stopped in Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour.

She was subjected to a breath test which returned a positive reading.

She was arrested and later returned a breath analysis of 0.078 and as a result, issued with a notice to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on the January 6, 2020, charged with low range drink driving.

 

Assault and malicious damage

On Sunday, a 30-year-old Bucca man was arrested after a domestic incident in Bucca where it is alleged he assaulted his partner and damaged some property.

He was later charged with breaching an apprehended violence order, assault and malicious damage offences.

He was granted bail to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court on December 17.

