IN COURT: 9 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 19.

NSW Police v Kenneth CLOSE

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JOSHUA DARMANIN

JOSHUA GREGORY DARMANIN

KARL WARRINGTON

KYLIE WOODWELL

NATHAN CHEAL

OLIVIAH SWAINSTON

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.