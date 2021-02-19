IN COURT: 9 people facing court today
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 19.
NSW Police v Kenneth CLOSE
JOHN CAIN DARCY
JOSHUA DARMANIN
JOSHUA GREGORY DARMANIN
KARL WARRINGTON
KYLIE WOODWELL
NATHAN CHEAL
OLIVIAH SWAINSTON
ROBERT BRUCE SMITH
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.