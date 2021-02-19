Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Court House.
Coffs Court House.
Crime

IN COURT: 9 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
19th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 19.

Don't forget: Activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription.

NSW Police v Kenneth CLOSE

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JOSHUA DARMANIN

JOSHUA GREGORY DARMANIN

KARL WARRINGTON

KYLIE WOODWELL

NATHAN CHEAL

OLIVIAH SWAINSTON

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

coffs court lists coffs crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 19, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 19, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        • 19th Feb 2021 6:58 AM
        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton

        • 19th Feb 2021 6:37 AM
        • 1 tumbleweed123
        ‘F***ing joke’: Dog-driver cops roasting after posting fine

        Premium Content ‘F***ing joke’: Dog-driver cops roasting after posting fine

        Offbeat Complaint over unusual traffic infringement falls on deaf ears.

        Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Premium Content Repeat offender smashed car window to steal border pass

        Crime He left a trail of crime in his wake from Port Macquarie to the Gold Coast.