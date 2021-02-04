Menu
In the court of the crimson king
IN COURT: 9 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
4th Feb 2021 7:19 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 4.

KULBIR SIDHU

LINTON GEORGE MOORE

LUKE ALEXANDER LOUDON

MATT PETER TAYLOR

RICKY MELIA

SHERRIE LYNWOOD

SIDNEY JAMES SKINNER

DARCIE AMBER GRAY v Transport for NSW

GEORGIA SHEA v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

