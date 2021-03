IN COURT: 8 people facing court today

A full list of everyone facing Coffs Harbour courts on Friday, March 5.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, March 5.

David Martin Ross

Jocelyn Ann Dungay

Clayton Reece Gray

Tasman Joe Simpson

Oliviah Swainston

Phillep Bruce Winston

Rahannee Dungay

Tamrin Colan Southam

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.