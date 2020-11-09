Menu
A list of individuals appearing at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. Photo: Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
IN COURT: 72 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
9th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court on criminal charges today, November 9. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

– Narelle Elsie Mallett

– Kalemb Hart

– Luke Alexander McKenzie

– Kane Mark William Coggan

– Menette Gnilo Giovanelli

– Michael William Bell

– Patrick John Gorrie

– Warren Brian McCarthy

– Andrew Charles Marks

– Edward George Irvin

– Bligh Robert Seymour

– Karn Lee Brocklehurst

– David Sean Cork

– Jadyn Glen Burkitt

– Zachariah Miles

– Anthony Nigel Vinton

– James Anthony William Hughes

– Cherie Cook

– Brett Patrick Martin

– Christopher Michael Reinhard

– Rikki Lee Skinner

– Brodie James Ward

– Jessica Paige Prefrement

– Daniel Neagle

– Beau Matthew Bailey

– Glenn Douglas Potter

– Mattea Kate Andrews

– Matt Peter Taylor

– Samuel Anthony Dimarco

– Zane Clarke

– Melody Lillian Reifler

– Mulugeta Weldeyesus Gebremariam

– Gregory James Thompson

– Vincent Iommazzo

– Jaide Luke Wall

– Sam Kesur

– Jessica Louise Rampling

– Scott Keith Peterson

– Peter Michael Saunders

– Jeffrey John James Luck

– Nathan Stead

– Jarred Dean Robert Ward

– Deegan Travis Ward

– Terence Joseph Luce

– Ruarai Choncubhair

– Troy Merrin

– Joshua Allan Murphy

– Claire Deborah Marriott

– Matthew Abe Jefferson Shockley

– James Brearly

– Sharon Maree Swinton

– Michael Shane Robinson

– Clarissa Jane Woollard

– Stuart Charles Newman

– Brooke Louise Hillcliff

– Andrew Charles Powell

– Raymond Peter Caire

– Ziggyblue Goodwin

– Tume Neniko Magada

– Charlie Adrian McMillan

– Terry Tanks

– William Woods

– Leonard Wayne Scruse

– Brooke Elizabeth Russell

– Peter Benjamin Luck

– Renae Favell

– Angel-Spirit Scarf

– William Thomas Bamford

– Belinda Anne Scarlett

coffs harbour crime coffs harbour local court court list
Coffs Coast Advocate

