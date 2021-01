IN COURT: 62 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 19.

ALLAN JOHN STRUHS

AMIE STEVENS

ANDREW DAVID HILTON

ANDREW JAMES BOLT

ANTHONY FERDINAND GALLEGO

ANTHONY JAMES HOGAN

BEN BUGDEN

BENJAMIN WISE

BRADLEY BENNIE

BRENTON JAMES BENNIE

CAPTAIN JOHN GIDEON FAIRHALL

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ADDICOAT

CLAIRE DEBORAH MARRIOTT

CRAIG ALLAN DENGATE

CRAIG RAYMOND BROWN

DAMIEN JOHN SHIPMAN

DANIEL AARON BEARDSLEY

DENNIS WALDEN

DYLAN JAMES CRAIG

GAVIN MATTHEW BRENNAN

JACK COWLING

JAMES SOMERS

JAMIE KITTO

JOHN EDWARD ELLIS

JORDAN JOHNSON

JUSHENG QUAH

JUSTIN GARETH GEORGE MORRIS

KADE ALEX PARTRIDGE

KALINA ALISTER EWINGS

KATRINA JOAN JARMAN

MARTIN JAMES RANDALL

MARTIN TROY TIBBETT

MATTHEW BRUCE STEWART

MICHAEL JOHN CAROLL

PETER ROBERT SPENCER

RAYMOND PETER CAIRE

SAMUEL J JNR CAMPBELL

SAMUEL LUKE BAKER

SARAH MAREE FARRAWELL

SHANE ANTHONY KEAN

TERRENCE EDWARD LAYBUTT

YONG LEK LEE

ZONG-YUAN ZHAO

BENJAMIN RICHARD CAMDEN (Licence Appeal)

DECLAN PHILP v Transport for NSW

Ewan MCINNES v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

JACOB JEFFREY PETER WATT v Transport for NSW

JAKE LUFF v Transport for NSW

JAMES MACDONALD v Transport for NSW

JANINE IRIS BROWN v Transport for NSW

KAIDYN HOVERMAN v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

KAYLA BRIDGES v Transport for NSW

KIM LOUISE PURCELL v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

KY TAYLO Transport for NSW

MICHAEL DREWS v Transport for NSW

MOLLY MCKINNON v Transport for NSW

ROBERT HARRIS v Transport for NSW

SAMUEL MILLER

SIMRAN MCGUIRE v Transport for NSW

TAHLIA HAARHUIS v Transport for NSW

TANNEN FRASER v Transport for NSW

TRENT WITHERS v Transport for NSW

WILLIAM BAMFORD v Transport for NSW

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.