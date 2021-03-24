Menu
Login
The gavel knows.
The gavel knows.
News

IN COURT: 6 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
24th Mar 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, March 24.

BOLIVAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ-SALDANA

COURTNEY IAN KOVAC

KENNETH JONES

KEYSHA MARLEY ELLIS

RHYS HILTON HARDMAN

ZACHARIAH MILES

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Originally published as IN COURT: 6 people facing court today

coffs coast crime coffs harbour court lists court lists
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cricketers prepare for grand finals after the big wet

        Cricketers prepare for grand finals after the big wet

        Cricket Fine weather is predicted for the North Coast from today through to the weekend, giving cricketers hope of grand final action taking place across the region.

        NSW floods declared a ‘catastrophe’

        NSW floods declared a ‘catastrophe’

        News Large parts of NSW have been declared a ‘catastrophe’ zone, as devastating floods...

        Rain to ease but be prepared as winds whip up

        Rain to ease but be prepared as winds whip up

        News Rain to ease in coming days but a number of flood warnings remain in place across...

        Architects vie for coveted jetty foreshores gig

        Premium Content Architects vie for coveted jetty foreshores gig

        News Construction works on the jetty foreshore transformation are slated to begin by...