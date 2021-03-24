The gavel knows.

The gavel knows.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, March 24.

BOLIVAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ-SALDANA

COURTNEY IAN KOVAC

KENNETH JONES

KEYSHA MARLEY ELLIS

RHYS HILTON HARDMAN

ZACHARIAH MILES

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Originally published as IN COURT: 6 people facing court today