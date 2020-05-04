Menu
A list of individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today, May 4.
News

IN COURT: 59 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
4th May 2020 10:15 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, May 4. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Vernon Brisley

- Anthony Mark Donohoe

- Jay Griffiths

- Shane Clouten

- Eric John Burns

- Arthur John Smith

- Amanda Barry

- Stella Melinda Lilliam Roberts

- Darcy Forrest

- Carolyn Rose McKhechnie

- Jack Dylan Cowling

- Carl Junior Boehme

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Annie Lloyd

- Angus James Smith

- Tyler Wake

- Lucy Victoria Tischler

- Matt Dean Hibbert Junior

- Dylan Hines

- Hayley Amanda O'Dea

- Justin Anthony Towns

- Bryce Andrew Kapea

- Joseph Fry

- Brandon Digby

- Beau Michael Jones

- Luke Joseph Gauci

- Byron Dean Lynwood

- Caleb Astill

- Joshua Barron Mason

- Dean James Fitzgerald

- Paul Edwin Cornelius

- Richard Charles George

- Andrew Thomas Romans

- Rhule James Dodds

- Susan Joyce Button

- Brian Lee Davitt

- Ziqing Ma

- Kerry Drew

- Caleb Honore Lokpo

- Christine Michele Rose

- Sean Jason Healey

- Kaleb James King

- Dean Paul Lane

- Stephen John Goodwin

- Harold Phillips

- Lewis Perrett

- Brendan John Anderson

- Daniel Kevin Chaff

- Randall Bridgman

- Sarah Johnston

- Helen Louise Clarke

- Jade Elizabeth Senior

- Lisa Ann Gibson

- Reuben Christan Harrap

- Emily Munro

- Summer Laurie

- Paul Michael Morandini

- Shennae Maree Heywood

Coffs Coast Advocate

