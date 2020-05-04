IN COURT: 59 people facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, May 4. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Vernon Brisley
- Anthony Mark Donohoe
- Jay Griffiths
- Shane Clouten
- Eric John Burns
- Arthur John Smith
- Amanda Barry
- Stella Melinda Lilliam Roberts
- Darcy Forrest
- Carolyn Rose McKhechnie
- Jack Dylan Cowling
- Carl Junior Boehme
- Michelle Lee Hickson
- Annie Lloyd
- Angus James Smith
- Tyler Wake
- Lucy Victoria Tischler
- Matt Dean Hibbert Junior
- Dylan Hines
- Hayley Amanda O'Dea
- Justin Anthony Towns
- Bryce Andrew Kapea
- Joseph Fry
- Brandon Digby
- Beau Michael Jones
- Luke Joseph Gauci
- Byron Dean Lynwood
- Caleb Astill
- Joshua Barron Mason
- Dean James Fitzgerald
- Paul Edwin Cornelius
- Richard Charles George
- Andrew Thomas Romans
- Rhule James Dodds
- Susan Joyce Button
- Brian Lee Davitt
- Ziqing Ma
- Kerry Drew
- Caleb Honore Lokpo
- Christine Michele Rose
- Sean Jason Healey
- Kaleb James King
- Dean Paul Lane
- Stephen John Goodwin
- Harold Phillips
- Lewis Perrett
- Brendan John Anderson
- Daniel Kevin Chaff
- Randall Bridgman
- Sarah Johnston
- Helen Louise Clarke
- Jade Elizabeth Senior
- Lisa Ann Gibson
- Reuben Christan Harrap
- Emily Munro
- Summer Laurie
- Paul Michael Morandini
- Shennae Maree Heywood