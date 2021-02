IN COURT: 57 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 16.

ADRIAN MALCOLM LEE HOSKINS

ALLAN JOHN STRUHS

ANDREW ROBERT FULLER

BEN KEATON

BRUCE KEVIN ROBERT SCHULTZ

COREY ZAC SMITH

COURTNEY ARMSTRONG

DANIEL JAMES MCNAMARA

DAVID ADAM MILLER

DAVID MCLEAN

DAVID SEAN CORK

ELISHA MERRELL HUTCHINGS

EMILY CHRISTINE LUSBY

ENTERPRISES AUSTRALIA NELSON

Gavin Matthew BRENNAN

GEORGE KIMILJAT SIDHU

HAYDEN CARL SKINNER

JACINDA PAULA JARRETT

JASON ANTONY ZUVELA

JAY MICHAEL WEBBER

JOHN ANDREW BOWMAN

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JULIE-ANN YI

KAINE SCRIMSHAW

KARL WARRINGTON

KULBIR SIDHU

LAKHWINDER SUMAN

LEHARLYN ROSE CANNING

Lindsay Brothers Management Pty Ltd

Lindsay Transport Pty Ltd

MATT PETER TAYLOR

MELINDA LYNWOOD

MICHAEL JOHN CAROLL

RAHANNEE DUNGAY

RAYMOND PETER CAIRE

RICKY JOHN NELSON

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

STEVEN ELLIS BROWN

TERRENCE NEIL MCNALLY

THOMAS PATRICK MCINTYRE

TIMOTHY LUKE WALTER

Andrew BARRY-HAYWARD v Transport for NSW

Anne Palme James ZUVELA

Carlin O‘Heaney v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Chelsea Mallett v NSW Police (Applications)

Daniel MURRELL v Transport for NSW (Licence Appeal)

Isabella Bazley v Transport for NSW

Jade Ilitch v Transport for NSW

Jake Gant v NSW Police (Applications)

Jasper Franklin v Transport for NSW

Maddison Ahearn v Transport for NSW

Nathan Zawadzki v Transport for NSW

NSW Police v Kenneth CLOSE

Sharnee Duncan v Transport for NSW

Stephen CRANSTON v NSW Police

Tenile WARD v Transport for NSW

Tiarne PAUL v Transport for NSW

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.