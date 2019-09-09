IN COURT: 56 people to face the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Kyle Robert Strickland
- Ian Michael Sercombe
- Adam James Garrett
- Brenton Hesse
- Tamas Roberts
- Cara Ann Hingston
- Simon John Cooper
- Darren Christopher Nolan
- Van Martin Ross
- Karn Lee Brocklehurst
- Jason Lee Winship
- Thi Law
- Wade Stack
- Kevin Wayne Noonan
- Leyland Douglas Roberts
- Mark George Ward
- Peter Nathan Heward
- Charlene Flanders
- Scott Anthony Stoker
- Sage John Parkinson
- Matthew Luigi Joseph L Pasolini
- Arthur Joseph Pye
- Joshua David Muldoon
- Matthew Scott Phillips
- Anthony Neil Richards
- Declan James Ackers
- Jason Davendra Krishnan
- Kara Williams
- Isobel Jasmine Large
- Michael Blomkamp
- Kauri Munro-Greentree
- Corrine Rose
- Rhys Bradley Broadbent
- Kirpal Singh
- Luke Robert Sorenson
- Kevin Noel Gaddes
- Bradley Moran
- Paul Buckley
- Kylie Tamara Dean
- Julius Moe Thu Chowdhury
- Renay Doherty
- Blake Cox
- Stephen Morrison
- Kylie Dee Talbot
- Justin Lee Barwick
- Nicole Jane Fuller
- Morwenna Tunley
- Peter James Macmillan
- Ashley Lee
- Diane Maree Noon
- Michaelah Sophie Gwenyth Craig
- Jason Rodney Scanes
- Simon Peter Towler