Individuals facing Coffs Harbour Local Court today, 26/08/19.
IN COURT: 50 people face the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
26th Aug 2019 11:00 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Jeremy Grice

- Sarah Kirkland

- Andrew Patrick Cook

- Max Edmunds

- David Hunt

- Shane Pryce West

- Richard Keith

- Luke Joseph Gauci

- Kaleah Walker

- Lenny John Wright

- Danielle Cecily Narelle Morris

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Emily May Walker

- Neil John Cole

- Kai Noonan

- Joel Nathan Graham

- Cameron Paul Hayne

- Callum James Barry

- Alexis Jaed Alcott

- Jaikie William Hindman

- Jeffrey Kenneth Dowsett

- Darren Glenn Brocklehurst

- Jessy Norman Coyle

- Chloe Gaskell

- Jayden David Hallett

- Alan James William

- Shane William Love

- Meg Elizabeth Minter

- William Love-Reed

- Philip Stanley Selwood

- Kaley Anne Cummings

- Daniel Kirk Lee Westrop

- Owen Seymour

- Angie Maree Kelly

- Raymond James Kurtukoff

- Anna May Suduk

- Wayne Brown

- Zoe Jewel Fletcher-Gourley

- Kevin Pitt

- Law Reh

- Tammy Mills-Thom

- Scott Ewen

- Courtney Jade O'Neill

- Lisa Marie Cummings

- Roger Francis Guest

- Luke Joseph Gauci

- Susan Van Den Berg

- Mark Colin Cox

- Halley Mason

- Suzanna Stojcevski

