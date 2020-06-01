IN COURT: 48 individuals facing the magistrate today

THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, June 1. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Michelle Lee Hickson

- Kerry Drew

- Michael Anthony Jung

- Luke Atkins

- Craig Graham Hart

- Nathan Cheal

- Mitchell Anthony Boswell

- Matthew David Privato

- Estelle Louise Collins

- Cameron Paul Hayne

- Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching

- Adam James Garrett

- Steven Johnson

- Poro Hiwi Smith

- Jarrod Hoskins McInally

- Peter Neville Phillips

- Christopher A Barzdys

- Peter James Macmillan

- Oscar Jones

- Sharon Pernell

- Reiley Jay Amos

- Dean Stojceski

- Tina Francis Jarrett

- Ian Andrew Carroll

- Stuart James Anthony Amos

- Duncan Dean

- Simon Leslie Davies

- Diann Maree Noon

- Louisa Marie Alderton

- Lewis Perrett

- Analeise Marie-Janene Bailey

- Kasey Walsh

- Bradley Scott Morgan

- Noleen Barbara Gibson

- Luke Jens Giovanetti

- Ben Jason Fogarty

- Colin John Bartlett

- Darcy McKiernan

- Steven Michael McDonald

- Jade Elizabeth Senior

- Shawnee-Mae Ricardo-Bryon

- Thomas Harold David Harber

- Rade Deskoski

- Rex Palmer

- Barbara Ann Jeff

- Beau Michael Jones

- Than Chawng Lian Ching

- Ian Barry Towney