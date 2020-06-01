IN COURT: 48 individuals facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, June 1. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Michelle Lee Hickson
- Kerry Drew
- Michael Anthony Jung
- Luke Atkins
- Craig Graham Hart
- Nathan Cheal
- Mitchell Anthony Boswell
- Matthew David Privato
- Estelle Louise Collins
- Cameron Paul Hayne
- Lian Ceu Cung Lian Ching
- Adam James Garrett
- Steven Johnson
- Poro Hiwi Smith
- Jarrod Hoskins McInally
- Peter Neville Phillips
- Christopher A Barzdys
- Peter James Macmillan
- Oscar Jones
- Sharon Pernell
- Reiley Jay Amos
- Dean Stojceski
- Tina Francis Jarrett
- Ian Andrew Carroll
- Stuart James Anthony Amos
- Duncan Dean
- Simon Leslie Davies
- Diann Maree Noon
- Louisa Marie Alderton
- Lewis Perrett
- Analeise Marie-Janene Bailey
- Kasey Walsh
- Bradley Scott Morgan
- Noleen Barbara Gibson
- Luke Jens Giovanetti
- Ben Jason Fogarty
- Colin John Bartlett
- Darcy McKiernan
- Steven Michael McDonald
- Jade Elizabeth Senior
- Shawnee-Mae Ricardo-Bryon
- Thomas Harold David Harber
- Rade Deskoski
- Rex Palmer
- Barbara Ann Jeff
- Beau Michael Jones
- Than Chawng Lian Ching
- Ian Barry Towney