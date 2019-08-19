Menu
Individuals facing court in Coffs Harbour today, 19/8/19
IN COURT: 42 people face the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
19th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Annemarie Polovineo

- Marvin Hita

- Royce Norman James Duckett

- Mitchell Anthony Boswell

- Garry Rainer Scott Braeske

- Gregory James Thompson

- Tayalee Annette Flanders

- Christopher Lee Riley

- Peter Nathan Heward

- Sandeep Sidhu

- Paul Buckley

- Andrew Wayne O’Neill

- Lars Ake Andersson

- Candice Lee Hogan

- Tamas Roberts

- Dion William Bridge-Johnson

- Kane Robert Browning

- Faith Taylor

- Kirk Walsh

- Marvin Ereatara Eric Hita

- Steven Patrick Johnston

- Bernice Laurie

- Eli Royle

- Brendan John Anderson

- Kaylee Ann Rochelle Greig

- Neil John Cole

- Steven Clive Lysaught

- Nathaniel Hart

- Darren Glenn Borcklehurst

- Craig Leonard Warman

- Tony Allen Devine

- Jian Xing

- Matthew John Jones

- Dempsey Bowden Sodeau

- Jade Bedford

- Anthony Neil Richards

- Jason John Clarkson

- Harun Karaduman

- Bradley James Meredith

- Vincent Raymond Blair

- Reef Smith-Richardson

- Matthew Luke Keaton

