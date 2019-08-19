IN COURT: 42 people face the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Annemarie Polovineo
- Marvin Hita
- Royce Norman James Duckett
- Mitchell Anthony Boswell
- Garry Rainer Scott Braeske
- Gregory James Thompson
- Tayalee Annette Flanders
- Christopher Lee Riley
- Peter Nathan Heward
- Sandeep Sidhu
- Paul Buckley
- Andrew Wayne O’Neill
- Lars Ake Andersson
- Candice Lee Hogan
- Tamas Roberts
- Dion William Bridge-Johnson
- Kane Robert Browning
- Faith Taylor
- Kirk Walsh
- Marvin Ereatara Eric Hita
- Steven Patrick Johnston
- Bernice Laurie
- Eli Royle
- Brendan John Anderson
- Kaylee Ann Rochelle Greig
- Neil John Cole
- Steven Clive Lysaught
- Nathaniel Hart
- Darren Glenn Borcklehurst
- Craig Leonard Warman
- Tony Allen Devine
- Jian Xing
- Matthew John Jones
- Dempsey Bowden Sodeau
- Jade Bedford
- Anthony Neil Richards
- Jason John Clarkson
- Harun Karaduman
- Bradley James Meredith
- Vincent Raymond Blair
- Reef Smith-Richardson
- Matthew Luke Keaton