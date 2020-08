IN COURT: 37 people facing Coffs Harbour court today

Legalities of tying the knot.

Legalities of tying the knot.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, August 4.

AMANDA LEE DUGGAN

ANTHONY NIGEL VINTON

CALVIN MICHAEL KOZAK

CATHERINE ANN EAGLESHAM

CLINT JOSEPH MONTEFORTE

COLIN LESLIE ROWE

EMAR FORAN

ISAAC SAMUEL LEWIS

JACOB AARON MCKAY

JACOB JOHN MILLS

JACOB MCKAY

JAKE WARE

JARRAH STEPHEN SELIG

JOHN MARIC

JORDAN IVY WEBB-FORREST

JOSHUA DAVID FORBES

KANISHA COOPER

LEE JAMES GRIFFITHS

LESLIE ANDREW DONOVAN

MADELINE K STEPHENSON

MARYANNE MARGARET MURRAY

NATHANIEL SCHILTER

NEVILLE KIRK

NICKOLAS JAMES BROMLEY

OLIVER JAMES SPENCER

RICHARD ALLAN KEVIN GEALE

ROBYN LYN EDWARDS

SAUL HAINES

SCOTT NEVILLE BEAUMONT

SHAWNEE-MAE RICARDO-BRYON

STEPHEN GREGORY CLARKE

TIMOTHY CAMPBELL

TY DAVID BAQUIE-SHERIDAN

TYRONE PETTIT

WILLIAM LOVE-REED

WILLIAM WEST

ZOE WATTS

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.