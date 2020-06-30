Menu
IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

Jasmine Minhas
30th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, June 30. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.

- Laura Elizabeth Toth

- Michael Orchard

- Stacey Leigh Riding

- Adam Ian Ratcliffe

- Clint Andrew Dunlop

- Lee James Griffiths

- Andrew Mark Jenkins

- Karen Lee Brocklehurst

- Jed Denys

- Rhys Brown

- Rebecca Anne Olive

- Warren Barthelemy Lopez-Duncan

- Jarod Allen Holdsworth

- Daniel Lawrence Riley

- Byron Dean Lynwood

- Samuel Gordon Smith

- Kelly Marie Slade

- Noleen Barbara Gibson

- Dylan Craig

- Shannon Jay Duckham

- Seamus Eli Henry

- Jolica Dickson

- Byron Dean Lynwood

- Dean Edward Perry

- James Vosmaer

- Matthew Terence Carr

- Charlie Piggott

- Daniel James Richardson

- Daniel Lawrence Riley

- Rade Deskosi

- Samuel John Gunn

- Daniel Singh Hundal

- Ghazy Faisal Khudida Halou

- Jeremy Grice

- Timmothy Charles O’Neill

