IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today
THE following is a list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, June 30. Individuals innocent until proven guilty.
- Laura Elizabeth Toth
- Michael Orchard
- Stacey Leigh Riding
- Adam Ian Ratcliffe
- Clint Andrew Dunlop
- Lee James Griffiths
- Andrew Mark Jenkins
- Karen Lee Brocklehurst
- Jed Denys
- Rhys Brown
- Rebecca Anne Olive
- Warren Barthelemy Lopez-Duncan
- Jarod Allen Holdsworth
- Daniel Lawrence Riley
- Byron Dean Lynwood
- Samuel Gordon Smith
- Kelly Marie Slade
- Noleen Barbara Gibson
- Dylan Craig
- Shannon Jay Duckham
- Seamus Eli Henry
- Jolica Dickson
- Byron Dean Lynwood
- Dean Edward Perry
- James Vosmaer
- Matthew Terence Carr
- Charlie Piggott
- Daniel James Richardson
- Daniel Lawrence Riley
- Rade Deskosi
- Samuel John Gunn
- Daniel Singh Hundal
- Ghazy Faisal Khudida Halou
- Jeremy Grice
- Timmothy Charles O’Neill