IN COURT: 26 people to appear before the magistrate

Dan Yaya Anan charged with carry out sexual act with another without consent and common assault.

Jordan Connolly charged with three counts of break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000, escape police custody, possess housebreaking implements, and two counts of destroy or damage property.

Jerome Tyrone Connors charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed.

Jocelyn Ann Dungay charged with armed w/i commit indictable offence, aggravated break and enter w/i in company - not steal and affray.

Jason Elphick charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, and kidnap in company w/i serious indictable occasion abh.

Talissa Kelly charged with knowingly participate in criminal group assist crime, two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to large commercial quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than indictable quantity.

Gregory Lawrence Laurie charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm, and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - armed.

Grant Lemin charged with armed w/i commit indictable offence, use unauthorised pistol, category C, D or H licensee not comply with storage needs and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.

Jory Michael McKay charged with knowingly direct activities of criminal group, supply prohibited firearm to unauthorised person, three counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, 18 counts of supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, three counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to large commercial quantity, four counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, possess greater than three unregistered firearms, and three counts of possess shortened firearm without authority

Bryce Nicholson charged with knowingly participate in criminal group assist crime and supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity.

Nicholas Patrick O'Connor-Mason charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2,000.

Mark William Passmore charged with two counts of use carriage service to send indecent material to person less than 16.

Andrew Steven Potts charged with 10 counts of supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity, four counts of supply prohibited less than or equal to small quantity and three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

Clayton Preece charged with break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there.

Kathleen Ralph charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resist officer in execution of duty, and two counts of assault officer in execution of duty.

Craig William Ritchie charged with driver recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous and negligent driving.

Paul Rovere charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to commercial quantity, two counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, possess ammunition without holding licence, two counts of enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for commercial purpose, two counts of cultivate prohibited plant greater than or equal to commercial quantity, two counts of cultivate cannabis greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and supply prohibited drug greater than or equal to large commercial quantity.

Kenneth Thomas Russell charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there.

Jason Rodney Scanes charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity.

Tyler William Sinclair Hull charged with knowingly participate in criminal group assist crime, four counts of supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity and supply prohibited drugs on a regular basis.

Mark Thompson charged with sexual intercourse with person under the age of 10 years, aggravated indecency - victim under 16 and intellectual disability, and two counts of indecent assault where victim is under the age of 10 years.

Mark James Torrington charged with kidnap in company w/i serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

David John Townsend charged with two counts of possess child abuse material and use carriage service to solicit child pornography.

Tyler Wake charged with film person's private parts without consent - aggravated, common assault and carry out sexual act with another without consent.

Emily Jade Wallace charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 and supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity.

Daniel Westermair charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possess knife in court premises and do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice.