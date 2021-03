IN COURT: 26 people facing court today

The gavel knows.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, March 3.

CALEB ASTILL

DANIEL LEWIS BROWN

DANIEL NEIL RUSSELL

DAVID GLENN HORSWELL

GARY SCOTT NORMAN

GERRARD PETER MATHIASSEN

JASON GREGORY TALBOT

KRYSCINA MERRETT

LOGAN KAY

MARK ROBERT SLATTERY

MARNIE TATE

MATTHEW ROBERT CHELMAN

MAXIMILLIAM AMBROSE WILLIAM FARMER

NEIHANA DRE MILNE

PAIGE LARRISA DONNELLY

RICHARD ROY KELLY

ROBERT JAMES O‘HARE

ROBYN LYN EDWARDS

RYAN KENDALL

SHELLEY PATRICIA DODDS

STEPHEN EDWARD TURNER

STUART JAMES ANTHONY AMOS

TIMOTHY CAMPBELL

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.