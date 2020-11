IN COURT: 24 people facing court today

The gavel never lies.

The gavel never lies.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 20.

CHEYNE JAMES PICCLES

CLANCY VELDMAN

COLBY LAFSKY-POTTER

CRAIG VICTOR CLARKE

DAN WILLIAM WATERSON

DANIEL SEBES

GARY SCOTT NORMAN

IAN GORDON SLORACH

JOHN PHILLIP COCKS

JOSHUA DAVID FORBES

KANE IAN BROADBENT

KEITH GOLSBY-SMITH

KEVIN JOHN BALLANGARRY

LUKE ANTHANY BARNETT

MARK ROBERTSON

MARYANNE MARGARET MURRAY

MATTHEW ROBERT CHELMAN

PETER JAMES MACMILLAN

RAPHAEL SUDARSANA ELTON

RICHARD CHARLES GEORGE

ROBERT JOHN CRAWFORD

STUART MACMILLAN MCKAY

TALON DAY

YASMINE LILLY PHILLIPS

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.