IN COURT: 24 alleged offenders face the magistrate

A list of the accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

A list of the accused facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

Riley Jay Amos charged with shoplifting and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Brendan John Anderson charged with police pursuit and drive while disqualified.

Aaron Azzopardi charged with demand with menaces intend obtain gain/cause loss, stalk/intimidate intend fear, intimidate police officer in execution of duty and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

Michael Blomkamp charged with possess unregistered firearm and two counts of fire firearm in or near public place.

Susan Joyce Button charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear and behave in offensive manner in or near public place/school.

Geoffrey Michael Cavanagh charged with two counts of possess unregistered firearm, two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, two counts of not keep firearm safely and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

Andrew Patrick Cook charged with larceny value greater than $5,000 and less than $15,000, negligent driving, licence expired less than 2 years before, not give particulars to owner of damaged property, not give particulars to police, two counts of shoplifting, two counts of larceny, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, and fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.

Stuart Douglas Guy De Low charged with two counts of destroy or damage property, enter enclosed land w/o lawful excuse, and breach of bond.

William George Dougherty charged with two counts of behave in offensive manner in or near public place/school, high range PCA, resist officer in execution of duty, and assault officer in execution of duty.

Scott Gordon charged with possess prohibited drug, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

Bradley Gouttman charged with cupply cannabis greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, cultivate cannabis greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug.

Bryce Andrew Kapea charged with behave in offensive manner in or near public place/school and wilful and obscene exposure in or near public place/school.

Israel Marial charged with larceny, five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception and two counts of larceny.

Damien McCullough charged with larceny and break and enter house steal value less than or equal to $60,000.

Juren McPherson charged with wilful and obscene exposure in or near public place/school, stalk/intimidate intend fear, two counts of common assault, custody of knife in public place and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.

Bradley James Meredith charged with two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and possess prohibited drug.

Bradley Moran charged with supply cannabis greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

Matthew Narrier charged with two counts of break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - people there, enter building/land w/i commit serious indictable offence, 10 counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception, and receive/dispose stolen property less than or equal to $5,000.

Dorothy Jean Riley charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception and possess prohibited drug.

Lauren Ruby Russ charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity.

Angus James Smith charged with supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than indictable quantity, four counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

Allan John Struhs charged with escape police custody, not obey direction of police/authorised person, two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, possess prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000, custody of knife in public place, and possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit.

Alan James Williams charged with two counts of cultivate prohibited plant greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity.

Lenny John Wright charged with drive use mobile phone when not permitted, possess prohibited drug and enter building/land w/i commit indictable offence.