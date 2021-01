IN COURT: 18 people facing court today

Ready and waiting for justice.

Ready and waiting for justice.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 20.

ANNIE LLOYD

CHRISTOPHER SHANE GEORGE DUNGAY

COREY MICHAEL WILLIAMS

DYLAN JAMES CAVANAGH

JACK BROWN

JENNA LEE CADMAN

JESSICA BUSWELL

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JOHN HENRY HALLGATH

JOSEPH FRY

LUCKY ANN ANTHONY

MICHAEL DUANE BROOKS

NEIL PATRICK WALKER

SIDNEY JAMES SKINNER

STEVEN JOHN ADAMS

SVENN ANTHONY HOLLEY

TERRY ANGUS NOBLE

TIMOTHY JAMES

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.