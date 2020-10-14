Menu
Lady Justice knows best.
IN COURT: 18 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
14th Oct 2020 7:12 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 14.

ADAM JAMES GARRETT

BRENDAN JOSHUA LAVIS

BRENDEN FORD

BRUAN NEVINS

DANIEL JOHNSTON

DEE SIMEUANG

DYLAN DAVY

FAITH TAYLOR

JAROD ALLEN HOLDSWORTH

JOEL MICHAEL FOSTER

JOHN HENRY HALLGATH

LEWIS PERRETT

LONG HUYNH

PHANH SIMEUANG

ROBERT JOHN GOSLING

SAMUEL NOLAN

SIDNEY JAMES SKINNER

TE RANGI PUMAMAO REGLER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

coffs harbour courthouse coffs harbour crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

