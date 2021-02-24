Menu
Coffs Courthouse
IN COURT: 17 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
24th Feb 2021 7:29 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 24.

ALEX FITZGERALD

AMELIA HELEN ELLIS

BRAYDEN ANDREW SENSE

CHRISTOPHER LEE RILEY

DEVEN WAMAS

JOHN CHATHOUK

KARL WARRINGTON

KEELY ANNE MUNDINE

KRISTOPHER JAMES AVARD

PAUL CHARLES CRESWELL

PAUL TIGHE

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

ROBERT CRAMP

TAMEKA SEYMOUR

ZARA LEE SEYMOUR

Marley Weller-McCulloch v Roads and Maritime Services

NSW Police v LARRY PUCCI

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

