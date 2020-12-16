IN COURT: 16 people facing court today
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 16.
ANDREW HOPKINS
ANTHONY JAMES SCATTERGOOD
DEE SIMEUANG
FREDICK GEORGE FERGUSON
JASON WILLIAM BROWN
JOEL WILLIAM BRACHER
JORDAN JAMES FRANCIS
JORY MICHAEL MACKAY
KYLA WHITTON
LARISSA DUMAS
MARK WILLIAM PASSMORE
PETER COLIN ROWLESON
PHANH SIMEUANG
STELLA MELINDA LILLIAM ROBERTS
TOU SENSONXAY
WANNAPONG PHONGPAIBOON
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.