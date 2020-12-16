Menu
Coffs Harbour Courthouse
IN COURT: 16 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 7:31 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, December 16.

 

ANDREW HOPKINS

ANTHONY JAMES SCATTERGOOD

DEE SIMEUANG

FREDICK GEORGE FERGUSON

JASON WILLIAM BROWN

JOEL WILLIAM BRACHER

JORDAN JAMES FRANCIS

JORY MICHAEL MACKAY

KYLA WHITTON

LARISSA DUMAS

MARK WILLIAM PASSMORE

PETER COLIN ROWLESON

PHANH SIMEUANG

STELLA MELINDA LILLIAM ROBERTS

TOU SENSONXAY

WANNAPONG PHONGPAIBOON

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

