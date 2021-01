IN COURT: 15 people facing court today

The gavel always knows.

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 21.

CHRISTOPHER LEE KELSO

DARCY FORREST

JACK BROWN

JACOB KINGSHOTT

JAMES CLARKE

JAMES MICHAEL CLUNE aka HUGHES

JAMES SEBASTIAN CLARKE

JULIE ANNE O‘DRISCOLL

KAINE SCRIMSHAW

LUCKY ANN ANTHONY

MATHEW CHARLES BAXTER

PATRICK EDWARD ANGEL

ROBERT JAMES SKINNER

SVENN ANTHONY HOLLEY

TIMOTHY JAMES

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.