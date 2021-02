IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 17.

ANDREW MARK JENKINS

BOLIVAR ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ-SALDANA

BRUCE KEVIN ROBERT SCHULTZ

DARREN JOHN HARRISON

DAVID ADAM MILLER

DYLAN JAMES CAVANAGH

JAMES JATTAN

JOEL BRACHER

JOEL WILLIAM BRACHER

JOHN HENRY HALLGATH

JOSHUA ANTHONY REINHARD

LINDA BRITTON

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

NSW Police v LARRY PUCCI

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.