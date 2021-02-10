Menu
Don’t do drugs kids.
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 7:06 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges. Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 10.

AMAKOU MAKUER

BRIAN JOUSOVEC

JAIDYN SCOTT HENNESSEY

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JONATHAN DOUGLAS RYAN

RENNEE LEA FOX

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

ROBERT MICHAEL CHAMBERS

SIERRA MATTHIESEN

THOMAS WRIGHT

TRENT JAMES

TYLER WAKE

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Coffs Coast Advocate

