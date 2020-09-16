Menu
The people are real. The cases are real. the decision is final. Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, September 16.

  • ALBERT WAGNER
  • BRENDAN JOSHUA LAVIS
  • CHRISTOPHER EDWARD MILLGATE
  • CHRISTOPHER SHANE GEORGE DUNGAY
  • JAKE THALLER
  • JASTIN WALKER
  • JENNA HEASLIP
  • JOHN CAIN DARCY
  • KRYSTAL JURD
  • LUKE CAMERON
  • PAUL EDWIN CORNELIUS
  • WAYNE THOMAS FRASER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

