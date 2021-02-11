Menu
Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate
Crime

IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 8:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, February 11.

AMAKOU MAKUER

COURTNEY ARMSTRONG

DAVID JOHN BANCROFT

DOUGLAS ALISTAIR AHOY

JOHN CAIN DARCY

JORDAN JOHNSON

LEYLAND DOUGLAS ROBERTS

ROBERT BRUCE SMITH

STANLEY JAMES KNIGHT

YOM MAYAK

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents. These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

