IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

EACH day several people appear in Coffs Harbour courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 14.

BRENDEN FORD

KEVIN JOHN BALLANGARRY

LONG HUYNH

NATHAN BEAU DYSON

REBECCA ELIZABETH JONES

ROGER FRANCIS GUEST

SHANE ANTHONY TONKIN

SUSAN JOYCE BUTTON

THOMAS ROBERT COGGINS

ZACHARY KENNEWELL

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.