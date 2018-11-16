In a tailspin over Nana Glen winery

IT'S a divisive situation with no easy answer.

Madonna Bannerman has owned Nana Glen winery Two Tails Wines for the past five years and wants to continue expanding the venue into a leading tourist draw card for the Coffs Coast.

But the growing venue is in close proximity to several homes and a pre-school, and, with reports of rowdiness, it has in recent times become a point of contention in the neighbourhood.

The winery has been the subject of eight noise complaints to Coffs Harbour City Council recently, and a council spokesperson said the business had been working with the council to mitigate the noise impact.

Ms Bannerman said she has become frustrated with the unsuccessful outcomes for her "expensive” DA applications, which the council said was due in part to the noise complaints.

She added plans to hold another Music in the Vines event at the venue would not go ahead next year.

"We were looking forward to doing another Music in the Vines but we've been told (by council) that can't happen. To have a winery in Coffs like they have at Port Macquarie and the Hunter Valley would be great but, unfortunately...they (the council) won't let us. I think it's a shame because Coffs really needs something like this,” she said.

"We're thousands and thousands of dollars in at the moment paying for DAs, reports, consultants, and architects. It's been a very expensive exercise. The threat of Two Tails closing is real, we don't have an endless pot of cash to keep throwing at DAs and reports all the time.

"My frustration is that it takes process after process, to get things approved. I think things really need to be streamlined because at the end of the day Coffs is based on tourism.

"I've spoken to a number of small business owners who are going through the same thing I am. You can't get married or have any kind of event out in the Orara Valley. You have to go to a resort that is part of a big conglomerate organisation, when the money should be staying with local business in town.”

But Ian Fitzgibbon, the council's group leader of sustainable places, said it was important the council considered the impact it could have on neighbouring residents.

"As part of our obligation when assessing development applications you have to take into consideration those issues. Any DA proposed from Two Tails has had to take in consideration how they will attempt to mitigate any noise impacts,” he said.