Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White shark spotted at Sawtell Beach.
White shark spotted at Sawtell Beach. Twitter/SharkSmart
News

Improving shark surveillance

29th Oct 2018 3:30 PM

DO you think more needs to be done to spot sharks on local beaches?

To improve shark surveillance on NSW beaches, up to $200,000 is available for local beach authorities under the NSW Government's Shark Observation Grant Program.

"For a number of years, the NSW Government has been allocating grants to surf lifesaving organisations and councils to improve shark surveillance,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser said.

"This means lifeguards and beach authorities are better equipped to monitor our beaches, not just for sharks, but also for people in distress to ensure help gets to them as soon as possible.

Funding is available for a range of surveillance measures including observation towers, new observation equipment, emergency evacuation alarms and community systems.

"Applications can be made for new equipment, or to retrofit improvements to existing shark detection infrastructure and joint applications are encouraged.

The Shark Observation Grant Program, previously the Observation Tower Grants program, is administered as part of the Shark Meshing (Bather Protection) Program.

All coastal councils, Surf Life Saving NSW, the Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguards Association and Marine Rescue NSW can apply for funding

Visit goo.gl/b1wXAv

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    Uber to launch in Coffs Harbour in time for summer season

    News The popular ride sharing app Uber is coming to Coffs Harbour from December.

    Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    premium_icon Two elderly patients injured in high-speed crash

    News The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter has been tasked to Macksville

    Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    premium_icon Council may change date of Australia Day ceremony

    News Will threats from the PM force the council to back down?

    World Rally title comes down to the Coffs Coast roads

    World Rally title comes down to the Coffs Coast roads

    Sport Sebastien Loeb wound back the clock winning the Rally de Espana

    Local Partners