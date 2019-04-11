Improved cancer treatment on Mid North Coast

Cancer patients on the Mid North Coast will have improved access to radiation treatment.

CANCER patients on the Mid North Coast will have improved access to radiation treatment after the Coalition implements a $45.5 million program.

The announcement came from Health Minister Greg Hunt for cancer sufferers to support radiation therapy across 13 regions in Australia, with Nambucca and Kempsey among the areas to get new services.

Radiation therapy providers will tender to extend access to the treatment into the Nambucca and Macleay Valleys.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker said the announcement reflected the commitment of The Nationals to deliver health services to people in or as near their communities as possible.

"The inconvenience, cost, and strain of travelling over what are often very long distances to receive complex medical treatment is, historically, one of the greatest emotional and financial challenges regional and rural Australians face," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"The Coalition is committed to reducing that wherever we can and this is an especially welcome announcement that will reduce cost and stress for cancer sufferers and their families in the Nambucca and Macleay valleys."