Improve fishing around the Coffs Coast

THE Coffs Coast already boasts quality fishing but this could be improved.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser is encouraging application for the next round of the NSW Government's Recreational Fishing Trust Grants.

Popular projects funded by this grant include fish aggregating devices and artificial reefs.

"Every year we see some terrific and unique projects - I hope this year we see even more so that we can continue to provide fantastic fishing across the state,” Mr Fraser said.

"Fishing is one of our state's most popular recreational activities, with more than one million anglers dropping a line in each year.

"This year alone we have already allocated $15 million into a range of projects across the state and anglers reel in the benefits every day.”

The grant also funds smaller projects such as fishing platforms, cleaning tables, fishing workshops and research.

Funding applications close on November 24. For more, contact DPI on (02) 4424 7403 or email recreational.fishingtrust@dpi.nsw.gov.au.

Funding guidelines and application forms are available at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au.

