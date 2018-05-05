Important to find balance as a grandparent

FAMILY TIME: Retirement is a great opportunity to spend time with the grandchildren, but many grandparents are finding themselves becoming full-time babysitters.

IF YOU are a grandparent, you'll be very aware the traditional role rarely exists any longer.

Being a grandparent these days can be anything from almost a full-time parent to virtually never seeing your grandchildren because of a nasty divorce or a family relocation to another country.

The main rule is there are no rules.

The need for both parents to work, the huge increase in single-parent families, the rise of the blended family and the cost of childcare have resulted in grandparents often having to spend a lot of time looking after their grandchildren.

Rather than being a task many grandparents enjoy occasionally, babysitting can become a life-changing responsibility as previous plans for overseas travel or long caravanning trips have to be abandoned or significantly reduced.

If possible it's a good idea to work out some ground rules with the child's parents so they don't just assume your retirement means they'll have access to an unlimited, free babysitting service.

On the positive side, grandparenting offers great benefits to both grandparents and grandchildren.

You are probably far less anxious than you were as young, inexperienced parents and you can have a very different role to that of a parent.

Maturity and wisdom help you offer guidance to grandchildren and you may give them invaluable advice and life skills.

You can give and receive unconditional love which helps keep you young and takes you back to the days of crawling around the floor with your own children.

Like most things in life, having grandchildren offers you both great opportunities and some significant challenges.

How you manage them is part of life's great story.