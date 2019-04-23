Importance of leashed areas

Question

Why the big deal about lead-free and lead-on zones around Coffs lately?

Answer

Simply put, your dog should be on a lead unless otherwise signposted.

When in an off-lead area, your dog must still be under control.

Rules are put in place so that everyone in the community can feel relaxed and enjoy outings with their dogs.

Some dogs may be in training, some may have just had surgery or have an owner who is not confident.

Owners of dogs on leads have the right to feel safe and secure in the environment, they shouldn't have to tolerate off-lead dogs running up to them or worse.

To give you an example, I had just spent three months training a dog to trust other dogs after she had been attacked.

Just recently an off-lead dog raced up to her and jumped all over her. Now we have to start this dog's training again from scratch.

It should also be noted that several dog attacks occur in Coffs Harbour every year, many fatal.

Rules apply to everyone.