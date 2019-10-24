Impending memorial removal causes a stir

The seat overlooking Emerald Beach may soon be removed.

NEWS a beloved memorial seat will be removed under a National Parks and Wildlife policy has caused some concern in the Emerald Beach community.

Local resident Cameron East recently took to social media revealing he had received notice the log seat he had made in memory of a friend will be removed.

Overlooking the beach, with the world ‘love’ emblazoned across the back, the log seat has become a popular addition to the area.

“A few months back I found a good friend of mine who passed away and I’ve been struggling with it since,” Cameron said.

“I made this log seat while fighting the black dog and placed it at Emerald Beach for the local community.”

Emerald Beach is situated within the Coffs Coast Regional Park and therefore comes under the policies of National Parks and Wildlife Service, Coffs Harbour City Council has informed the Advocate.

The park is managed under a partnership between NPWS, the council and the Coffs Coast Regional Trust Board.

NPWS’ Memorials in Parks policy outlines that written consent must be given for a memorial to be installed in the area.

In a statement released last year, Coffs Coast Regional Park Trust Board attempted to crack down on the issue and urged locals to ensure they consult with a park manager before erecting memorials in the area.

The statewide NPWS policy outlines strict criteria on the type of memorial, and who a memorial can be dedicated to.

A memorial will only be permitted under a number of factors, including that a monument must relate to a person or event of ‘national significance’ or a commemorative plaque to that of ‘state significance’.

The NPWS instead urges people to alternatives, such as events and tree plantings, rather than permanent memorials.

The Advocate has contacted NPWS for comment.