Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

PROTECT YOUR HEAD: Children will learn the importance of wearing a helmet this Friday. TREVOR VEALE

A SUCCESSFUL government initiative which teaches parents and children across the importance of road safety and wearing helmets whilst riding skateboards, scooters and bikes is set to continue.

Totem Skateboarding will be delivering the skateboarding, scooter and bike program which will be held in Coffs Harbour this Friday.

"We aim to build momentum about the importance of road safety awareness, especially in local Aboriginal communities and children who are over represented in road crashes,” Roads and Maritime Services spokeswoman Vicky Sisson said.

"Totem will facilitate skateboard activities focused on safety precautions, skateboard maintenance and how to correctly wear a helmet.”

The NSW Centre for Road Safety's executive director Bernard Carlon said educating children from a young age is extremely important.

"Skateboarding, riding bikes or scooters are a great way for young people to stay healthy and get out and about, but we want them to do it safely,” Mr Carlon said.

"In the five years to 2017 in NSW, three pedestrians aged under 17 years have been killed and 127 injured when they collided with another vehicle while riding recreational equipment such as skateboards, roller skates, tricycles and scooters.”

"During that same period, two children aged under 17 years have been killed while riding a push bike while 432 were injured in crashes.”

"We know that helmets significantly reduce head injuries in crashes with motor vehicles. Wearing a helmet from a young age will help children to develop it as a habit and reduce the risk of head injuries.

"This workshop will help educate children on using their skateboards, scooters and bikes in a safe way and remind children of the importance of always wearing a helmet when they ride,” Mr Carlon said.

The workshops will be delivered as a road show starting in Byron Bay, then travelling down the coast through to Ballina, Maclean, Yamba, Coffs Harbour, Bowraville, Port Macquarie and finishing at Forster / Tuncurry on Sunday, May 12.

Twenty spots are available for each workshop, and there will be an opportunity to get a free Aboriginal designed helmet.

For details on how to book, please find details on the NSW Roads Facebook page.

For more information about this program, head to http://www.totemskateboarding.com

The Coffs Harbour session will be held from 4-5.30pm.