Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This week's Real Estate Property Guide cover home
This week's Real Estate Property Guide cover home Contributed
Property

Immaculate Emerald Beach home is this week's cover star

Melissa Martin
by
10th May 2018 6:30 AM

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were in a tightly held and highly sought-after pocket of Emerald Beach this week.

This four-bedroom home at 109 Bluff Rd will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

McGrath selling agent Ryan Pitts said this is a home for anyone looking for a sophisticated, laidback coastal lifestyle.

"There is so much to love about this home from the resort-style swimming pool in the heart of the home, large free-flowing kitchen with butler's pantry and a rarely seen triple car garage.

"What's more you're just minutes walk to Look At Me Now Headland and beaches, cafes and shops yet still in a quiet street with a tranquil location."

The home features a functional and level floorplan zoned to give everyone their own space. There is a children's wing with two bedrooms, bathroom and living zone with study nook at the front of the home, a second lounge room, guest bedroom and master retreat in the centre of the home, and at the rear of the home is the bright and breezy main living zone which spills onto the alfresco decks, pool area and cabana.

"Be it the free-flowing design, spacious rooms, swimming pool or three car garage - all aspects of this home is sure to impress.

It's a perfect home for families or retirees looking to upgrade to beachside luxury," Ryan said.

See more at the Real Estate Property Guide.

coffs coast emerald beach mcgrath real estate ryan pitts
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    SHARON EDWARDS: Murder accused frustrated during hearing

    premium_icon SHARON EDWARDS: Murder accused frustrated during hearing

    Crime Accused shows frustration as lawyers set hearing date.

    Sculptures tell local stories

    Sculptures tell local stories

    Community New art instalments for Coffs Harbour add culture to our foreshores

    • 10th May 2018 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the latest timeline given to construction of the Coffs Bypass

    What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    premium_icon What does the highway bypass mean for the property market?

    Property Will highway works mean doom or gloom for real estate?

    Local Partners