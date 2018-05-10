Immaculate Emerald Beach home is this week's cover star

THE Real Estate Property Guide team were in a tightly held and highly sought-after pocket of Emerald Beach this week.

This four-bedroom home at 109 Bluff Rd will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

McGrath selling agent Ryan Pitts said this is a home for anyone looking for a sophisticated, laidback coastal lifestyle.

"There is so much to love about this home from the resort-style swimming pool in the heart of the home, large free-flowing kitchen with butler's pantry and a rarely seen triple car garage.

"What's more you're just minutes walk to Look At Me Now Headland and beaches, cafes and shops yet still in a quiet street with a tranquil location."

The home features a functional and level floorplan zoned to give everyone their own space. There is a children's wing with two bedrooms, bathroom and living zone with study nook at the front of the home, a second lounge room, guest bedroom and master retreat in the centre of the home, and at the rear of the home is the bright and breezy main living zone which spills onto the alfresco decks, pool area and cabana.

"Be it the free-flowing design, spacious rooms, swimming pool or three car garage - all aspects of this home is sure to impress.

It's a perfect home for families or retirees looking to upgrade to beachside luxury," Ryan said.

