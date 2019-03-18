Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG BUST: Imbil Police located a man with 12 marijuana plants. Please note this is not the actual photo... this is a marijuana plant found at Dalrymple Street address by police.
DRUG BUST: Imbil Police located a man with 12 marijuana plants. Please note this is not the actual photo... this is a marijuana plant found at Dalrymple Street address by police. Queensland Police
News

Imbil man, 57, charged after police find 12 marijuana plants

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Mar 2019 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IMBIL Police have had a very busy month charging three people with alleged drug possession, production of a dangerous drug and wilful damage.

A 57-year-old man from Imbil was charged with production of a dangerous drug after allegedly being located in possession of 12 marijuana plants and a small amount of marijuana. The man is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on April 4.

A 51-year-old man from Brooloo was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled drug and possession of utensils. The man is due to appear at the Gympie magistrates Court on the April 4.

A 41-year-old man from Imbil was charged with wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, trespass, and wilful damage on March 14. The man is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on April 1.

Unlawful entry was made to two properties on Selwyn Street, Imbil around the February 23. Police would like to receive information about any persons seen in the area on or around this date.

cannabis plants gympie magistrate's court gympie magistrates court gympie region imbil imbil police marijuana plants police bust
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    premium_icon Work begins on major new $1m dog park

    News Work has officially begun on a major new dog park for Coffs Harbour, set to include a basketball court, playground equipment, BBQs and cycleways.

    • 18th Mar 2019 1:30 PM
    REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia's most future-proof tradie jobs

    Careers These blue collar industries have been forecast for high job growth

    • 18th Mar 2019 12:56 PM
    Panel to decide on $8.9M main street redevelopment

    premium_icon Panel to decide on $8.9M main street redevelopment

    News Controversial $8.9million plan includes retail strip and apartments.

    • 18th Mar 2019 12:28 PM
    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 26 in court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

    • 18th Mar 2019 12:00 PM