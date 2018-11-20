More sharks menacing popular spots

Stuart Parrant with the bull shark caught at Bribie Island Bridge last night.

IT'S AN image that sends shivers down your spine - Stuart Parrant holds a blood-covered bull shark that was pulled from a popular southeast Queensland beach.

Mr Parrant has been fishing at Bribie Island for 11 years and said this year he's noticed more of the beasts lurking in our waters than ever before.

"It's a big concern," he said.

The Banksia Beach man caught the bull shark off the Bribie Island Bridge on Monday night, measuring in at just under 1.5m and using eel as bait.

"This one I targeted. Last week there were a bunch of kids jumping off the bridge and I tried to warn people about the sharks that hang around there," he said.

So far this year, there have been 18 reported shark attacks across Australia, with four each in Queensland, NSW and WA.

New analysis collected by consumer comparison website finder.com.au found Australia had recorded the highest number of shark fatalities in the world over the past 30 years.

Mr Parrant said most people he spoke to didn't take him seriously regarding his concern for increased shark sightings in the Bribie region.

Stuart Parrant with the 1.38m bull shark caught in a Bribie canal last year

"People were saying silly things like 'I've been here for years and never been bitten' and other people weren't even aware sharks were in the passage," he said.

"I wanted to prove that there are sharks in the passage. I didn't kill it for the sake of it though, nothing gets wasted."

Monday's catch wasn't the first shark to be pulled from the Pumicestone Passage by Mr Parrant.

What was left of Stuart Parrant's bait from last week

Just last week he used a stingray as bait and despite being unable to pull the catch up - there were some pretty distinctive bite marks left on the ray.

"I had a big shark line with a float on and it bit at the stingray, pulling the float under and making a big splash but I didn't hook it," he said.

Stuart Parrant with a smaller bull shark caught early last year

Then again in December last year, Mr Parrant caught a 1.38m bull shark in the Bribie Gardens Canal.

"There's also a big tiger shark that is well-known and hangs around in the passage, near the bridge," he said.

"It's been spotted by myself and many other people. I've only seen the shadow so it's hard to estimate but it's big."