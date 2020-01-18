Menu
Basil Zempilas is keen to run to be lord mayor of Perth.
AFL

'Up for the fight’: AFL commentator bidding to become mayor

by Kate Emery
18th Jan 2020 2:47 PM

AFL commentator Basil Zempilas is mounting a genuine bid to become Perth's lord mayor.

The Channel 7 media personality says he is a "live chance" to take the WA capital's top office, with elections due to be held in October.

Zempilas used his breakfast radio slot to confirm that the biggest gig in Perth local government was in his sights and the delayed mayoral election had opened the door to him running.

"I've always said I know I have the passion but I haven't been sure I have the time," he said.

"I'm still not certain I do - and I've only had the briefest of conversations with my employers - but the extra delay of fresh elections does now open the door.

"If the election were prior to the Tokyo Olympics - I'm doing opening and closing ceremony and calling the swimming for Seven - I was no chance. But with the election likely to be late October at the earliest, the door has opened."

Channel 7’s Basil Zempilas says he’s seriously considering running.
Perth's council elections are not expected to be held until late this year because of delays with the inquiry into dysfunction at the council.

Zempilas, who is employed by Seven West Media, said if he could make it work with his existing commitments, "I'm up for the fight".

"I live in the city, work in the city and walk through the city every day and I, like all West Aussies, expect our capital to be safer, cleaner, cheaper, more accessible, more vibrant and friendlier," he said.

Basil Zempilas has worked on sport broadcasts and as a co-host of Sunrise.
Zempilas could face off against three suspended Perth councillors: Steve Hasluck, Reece Harley and James Limnios, who have not ruled out running in the mayoral election.

Former ABC journalist and Activate Perth chairwoman Di Bain, who previously ran unsuccessfully for council, is also a possible candidate.

She said last year she would consider her circumstances when the election was called.

