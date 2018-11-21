Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alyssa Catherine Densley was caught nearly four times the legal limit behind the wheel.
Alyssa Catherine Densley was caught nearly four times the legal limit behind the wheel.
Crime

'I'm thankful everyone was safe from me': Drunk driver

Amber Hooker
by
20th Nov 2018 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK driver nearly four times the legal limit admitted she had "no business" endangering lives.

Alyssa Catherine Densley was pulled over by police as she drove through residential Gidgee Court, Caloundra West at 8.38pm on October 27.

The Caloundra woman represented herself and pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Densley admitted to having consumed alcohol before driving, and returned a positive breath test and subsequent analysis of 0.193 blood alcohol concentration.

"I had no business being on the road and (am) clearly regretful," she told the court.

"And thankful that everyone in Caloundra was safe from me."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Potter said a drink driving entry from 2013 "stood out" on Densley's traffic history.

Densley was was convicted and fined $1300, and disqualified from obtaining or holding a driver's licence for 14 months.

"One would suggest you rethink your driving habit," magistrate Graham Hillan warned.

caloundra magistrates court drink driving scd court under the influence of liquor
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    This is exactly what shark nets are for

    premium_icon This is exactly what shark nets are for

    Opinion Shark-loving misanthropes gnash their teeth again over the demise of one fish, but don’t bat an eye when a human is killed or mauled, writes Miranda Devine.

    • 21st Nov 2018 5:51 AM
    Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    premium_icon Coffs to benefit from biggest police increase in 30 years

    News State Government announce 1,500 new police officers.

    Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    premium_icon Tractorgate: Rally Australia clarify bizarre Coffs incident

    News Andreas Mikkelsen had a surprise waiting for him on the track.

    Community groups benefit from funding

    Community groups benefit from funding

    News Funds announced for two community groups on the Coffs Coast

    Local Partners