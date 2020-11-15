‘I’m lost’: dep Mayor not the only one in cafe DA debate

Deputy Mayor George Cecato wasn't the only one confused by the debate surrounding a DA to change the use of a cafe into a childcare centre.

"I am lost."

Coffs Harbour City Council Deputy Mayor George Cecato wasn't the only one, as debate surrounding a development application to turn a popular Sapphire Beach cafe into a childcare centre dragged on into the night.

The recommendation before Councillors was to approve the DA but the confusion came in relation to a restriction on the land precluding such a use.

There were several amendments made mostly in regard to the restriction on land use and in the end it was an alternative put forward by Cr Tegan Swan that gained the majority of support.

Crs John Arkan, George Cecato and Keith Rhoades ultimately supported Cr Swan's amendment but Crs Denise Knight, Paul Amos and Sally Townley could not be swayed.

Cr Michael Adendorff declared a significant conflict, precluding him from voting on the matter.

Cr Swan's motion allows for a modification (not the lifting) of the restriction on the land allowing for the change of use from a cafe to a childcare centre and kiosk to go ahead.

Crs Sally Townley and Paul Amos argued that a childcare centre and a 'hole in the wall' style of kiosk goes against what the clause was originally intended for.

Cr Amos agreed it was a complicated matter and that at first he thought residents were being rather "entitled" trying to dictate what the owners (Cougle Investments Pty Ltd) could do with their own land.

The childcare facility will cater for up to 40 children aged between three and six years with 1.5m timber posts constructed around the perimeter of the outdoor areas.

"I thought this was going to be one of the easiest ones of the year. It all got complicated very quickly," Cr Paul Amos said.

"But planners have put these restrictions in place and we need to stick with that and we need a better reason to get rid of it and at the moment that reason is viability but that is not good enough," Cr Amos said.

Beachstone Cafe.

Earlier Crs heard from Danny Cougle who spoke on behalf of owners Cougle Investments Pty Ltd explaining why they were pushing ahead with the proposal to establish a childcare centre.

"The present cafe is completely unviable and we are at a loss as to how to turn it around," Mr Cougle said.

"We built it in 2008 and ran it privately for three years and incurred over $100,000 in losses."

He said the current tenant (the cafe's fourth) has still been unable to turn things around.

"The current tenant will be vacated in December so it will be closed for the entire Christmas period with no reopening date in site."

For 12 years they have tried to sell the property.

"The sale has fallen through three times. We proposed to the Beachstone Action Group that

they make an offer but for 18 months there was not a single text, call or active engagement of any kind to find a solution.

"We've tried everything over a 12-year period to make this work. We can't seem to make a go of it."

He pointed out that the childcare centre will include a kiosk.

"Due to Coronavirus the cafe has operated as a kiosk so the community won't be losing that. They will still have a place to get a coffee and a place to meet at the park with some of the best equipment in Coffs Harbour."

Dorothy Ayers spoke on behalf of the Beachstone Action Group. She outlined the ways it was much more than a cafe and more like a community venue with Friday night music and regular craft workshops.

"If we lose Beachstone we lose our only community venue. It will mean a reduction in open space and the high imposing fence a constant reminder of what we have lost."

Simon Young also spoke on behalf of Beachstone Action Group

"It is one of the longest running cafes in Coffs Harbour," Mr Young said.

"It was designed as a place of public interest in the initial concept."

There have been suggestions that the Beachstone Action Group should mobilise and look into funding option to buys the facility.