Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daly Cherry-Evans hasn’t played for Queensland since 2015.
Daly Cherry-Evans hasn’t played for Queensland since 2015.
Rugby League

‘I’m hopeful’: Cherry-Evans keeps Origin dream alive

by Steve Zemek
22nd May 2018 9:41 AM

DALY Cherry-Evans refuses to concede 2018 is his final roll of the dice for Queensland and that his State of Origin career will be dead and buried if his name isn't read out when the Maroons team is named next week.

The Manly halfback is considered to be out of the running for a Maroons recall with rival playmakers Ben Hunt, Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster entrenched in Kevin Walters's set up.

The Sea Eagles premiership winner made the last of his six Origin appearances in 2015, mainly being used as an interchange player.

However, Cherry-Evans said this year is not a now-or-never proposition when it comes to his Origin chances.

"I was hopeful last year, I'm hopeful this year and if I don't get picked I'll be hopeful next year," he said.

"It certainly wouldn't dishearten me if I wasn't picked this year.

"I'd like to think I'm a little more resilient than that." Persistent rumours that he was offside with certain players in the Maroons squad have dogged Cherry-Evans for years.

Daly Cherry-Evans is crunch by Aaron Woods in Origin.
Daly Cherry-Evans is crunch by Aaron Woods in Origin.

It was widely credited as the reason for him being overlooked last year as the Maroons' halves stocks were battered by injury.

Even with Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk retiring from representative football, he still appears to be well down the pecking order.

The Maroons are in need of a kicker with Cameron Smith joining Thurston in stepping down from state and national duties - a roll Cherry-Evans could fill given he kicks for his club.

 

"I'm not pleading right here right now," Cherry-Evans said.

"We've got one more game before selections are made.

"If I can go out there and off the back of the last two weeks play well again, I know it's not going to do my chances any harm.

"The selectors and Kevvie are watching every game so I don't have to sit here and plead why I should be there.

"If they're liking what they're seeing they'll pick me next week."

Related Items

daly cherry-evans manly maroons rugby league nrl sea eagles state of origin

Top Stories

    FATALITY: Car 'increased speed, veered across highway'

    premium_icon FATALITY: Car 'increased speed, veered across highway'

    News THE car involved in a single fatality increased speed and veered across oncoming traffic before colliding with a tree, according to witnesses.

    The real losers from $5 pizzas

    The real losers from $5 pizzas

    Business Like most great wars, the pizza wars started partly by accident.

    • 22nd May 2018 2:31 PM
    Students take on global walk for water

    Students take on global walk for water

    News Students join thousands around the world in Global 6K for Water.

    Farm for sale with potential $2000 per-kilo crop

    Farm for sale with potential $2000 per-kilo crop

    Property Dorrigo farmer diversifies to an unusual and valuable crop

    Local Partners