Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man charged after allegedly threatening to assault police
Man charged after allegedly threatening to assault police MaxPixel
Crime

'I'm going to bury all you cops': Man threatens police

Aisling Brennan
by
18th Jun 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOODENBONG man has been charged after allegedly threatening to kill police and "bury" them in the ground.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Ballina police will allege that at 11.50pm on Saturday they were called to a Ballina licensed premises in relation to a Fail to Quit.

Police saw a 22 year old Woodenbong man trying to climb a fence in order to regain entry to a licensed premises.

When he saw police he walked towards them with his fists up and threatened to assault them.

Police took him to the ground and placed him under arrest.

At Ballina Police Station he allegedly said, "I'm going to bury all you cops up the hill in Woodenbong."

He was charged with Fail to Comply With Direction and Intimidate Police, and will appear at Ballina Local Court next month.

editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Surplus dip as NSW fights for more cash from Canberra

    premium_icon Surplus dip as NSW fights for more cash from Canberra

    Politics Treasurer Dominic Perrottet will take the fight up to the Commonwealth to secure more money for NSW as state delivers a budget that doles out record funding.

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:28 PM
    NSW Budget 2019: Where the cash was splashed

    premium_icon NSW Budget 2019: Where the cash was splashed

    Politics Your guide to this year's NSW Budget

    • 18th Jun 2019 2:18 PM
    Savage dog attack leaves family devastated

    premium_icon Savage dog attack leaves family devastated

    News There has been a spate of dog attacks in recent months.