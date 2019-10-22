Menu
‘I’m busting’: Speeding driver’s eyebrow-raising excuse

Jasmine Minhas
22nd Oct 2019 3:00 PM
A WOMAN who was caught travelling at more than 40km/h over the limit told police she was speeding because she was ‘busting’ to use the toilet.

According to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, officers yesterday observed the Queensland woman’s silver Commodore travelling on the Pacific Hwy at Dirty Creek just before noon.

A check showed the vehicle was travelling at 150km/h in the posted 110km/h zone.

Police said when the officers stopped the driver, she told them “I am busting.”

She was issued a $920 fine on the spot.

