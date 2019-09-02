Ray Hadley rushed to hospital mid-show

Broadcaster Ray Hadley has been rushed to hospital in the middle of his morning show today.

The 2GB morning show presenter was suddenly hit with stomach pains from diverticulitis - an extremely painful inflammation of the gut.

Listeners flooded the station with well wishing emails after Hadley told them he had to go.

"I've been battling a problem since last night," he said on air.

"It's a problem that I encounter every couple of years. It's called diverticulitis. I'm about to have, I think, an attack and the only thing I can do is get to a GP, talk to him and get something done about it.

"Thankfully my colleague and friend Mark Levy is in the building and he'll take over after the break."

Hadley was felled by the same thing earlier this year while playing golf on a Friday afternoon after his show.

"It's a rotten sort of thing… and there's no cure," he said on air afterwards.

Hadley handed his show over to Mark Levy before departing the studio.

He said he had been feeling on top of the world when it struck. "Most people out there who suffer with it like I do will know exactly what I'm talking about," he said at the time.

"It's in the bowel and strikes you within minutes, and I got an attack last night and ended up on a drip here in hospital."

"Yesterday I was on top of the world feeling really good, and about 10 minutes later I hit the deck… with a whole range of stomach pains and things like that. Then you recover from the original attack and what happens is, when I had it last time two years ago, I just thought I had bad gastric flu."